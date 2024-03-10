Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu's approach 'hurting Israel more than helping it', says Biden

United States President Joe Biden has said that the approach of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Gaza war is "hurting Israel more than helping Israel".

The remarks were made by Biden in an interview aired on Saturday (Mar 9). Such statements have highlighted the increasing impatience of the US leader with Israel.

Netanyahu "has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas," said Biden, but stated that "he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken."

"In my view, he is hurting Israel more than helping Israel," the US president said.

Biden makes contradictory remarks over "red line"

Amid the increasing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the left flank of Biden in an uproar, the US President made contradictory remarks while speaking about the "red line" over Israel's threatened offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza.

He remained ambiguous over the issue of Israel's likely invasion of Rafah where nearly 1.5 million of the territory's 2.4 million residents are currently living.

The 81-year-old Democrat said, "It is a red line. I am never going to leave Israel. The defence of Israel is still critical."

"There is no red line (in which) I want to cut off all weapons so they don't have the Iron Dome (air defence system) to protect them," he added.

Once again contradicting his remarks, Biden said that there were in fact "red lines... You cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead."

Watch: UNRWA Row: UN releases report on Israeli accusations, accuses Israel of getting fake confessions After delivering the State of the Union address, Biden had said on a hot mic that he would need to have a "come to Jesus" meeting with Netanyahu, which is an expression used in America and refers to a dramatic realisation that one needs to correct course.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, Israel has continuously bombarded the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, Biden remained evasive on the possibility of another trip to Israel. He had made his last visit in October just after the deadly Hamas attack.