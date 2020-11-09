Morning news brief: Biden's working Sunday, Storm Eta's havoc, and more

Biden and team spend a working Sunday, begin transition as Trump refuses to concede

US President-elect Joe Biden took the first steps Sunday towards moving into the White House in 73 days, as Donald Trump again refused to admit defeat and tried to sow doubt about the election results

US sets a grim record, becomes first nation to cross 10 million COVID-19 cases

The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, as the third wave of the COVID-19 virus surges across the nation

Storm Eta lashes Cuba, tracks towards Florida

Tropical Storm Eta headed towards Florida on Sunday and was set to strengthen into a hurricane again after slamming Cuba and earlier cutting a deadly path through Central America and southern Mexico

Former Obama officials Morell, Haines likely candidates for Biden spy jobs

Two former senior U.S. intelligence officials - Michael Morell and Avril Haines - have emerged as leading contenders to serve as Director of National Intelligence or run the CIA in President-elect Joe Biden`s administration, several current and former intelligence officials said

Taiwan is yet to receive invite to key WHO meeting

Taiwan has not yet received an invite to a key World Health Organisation (WHO) meeting this week expected to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic due to "obstruction" from China

'Stand by her' group begins campaign to install sanitary pad dispensers for ending period shaming

Chinese students have begun an initiative to install sanitary pad dispensers in toilets at universities across the country in an attempt to stop period shaming of young women

Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-US relations, state media says

Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone in Monday in editorials reacting to Democrat Joe Biden`s win of the U.S. presidential elections, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability and could start with trade