Biden win opens door for improved predictability in China-US relations, state media says

Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone in Monday in editorials reacting to Democrat Joe Biden`s win of the U.S. presidential elections, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability and could start with trade.

While acknowledging the United States was unlikely ease pressure on China on issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, state-backed newspaper Global Times said Beijing should work to communicate with the Biden team as thoroughly as it can.

The Trump administration had deliberately created tensions in China-U.S. relations, especially after adopting a campaign strategy of pressuring China, which led to "bubbles" occurring in U.S.-China policy, it said.

"We believe it is possible to pop those bubbles," it said. "It`s in the common interests of people from both countries and of international community that China-U.S. relations become eased and controllable."

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People`s Daily, the official newspaper of China`s ruling Communist Party, but does not speak on behalf of the party and government.

The China Daily newspaper said in a separate editorial it was "obvious" improving ties with China could start from trade, and reviving trade talks was critical to restore some understanding and trust in China-U.S. relations.

"It is one of the last threads linking the two sides. It is notable that neither Beijing nor Washington has ventured to scrap the hard-earned so-called phase one deal they negotiated," said the China Daily, the country`s official English language newspaper.

Tensions between the world`s two largest economies have intensified over the past year, shaking up technology supply chains and trade relations, and stoking fears that a financial war between the two countries could be brewing.

The U.S. pressure, along with the global pandemic, have set China on a mission to reduce its reliance on overseas markets and technology for its economic development, as part of a new "dual circulation" model of growth to steer its economy.

"China must become a country the U.S. cannot suppress or destabilize, and make it that cooperation with China is the best option for the U.S. to realize its national interests," the Global Times added.