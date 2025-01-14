US President Joe Biden slammed President-elect Donald Trump during his farewell speech, saying that America stands stronger on the global stage than it did "four years ago".

US President Joe Biden asserted on Monday (Jan 13) that America stands stronger on the global stage than it did “four years ago”. Delivering his farewell foreign policy speech just one week before Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Biden did not outrightly name the US president-elect but did not refrain from taking potshots at him.

As the Maha Kumbh Mela began on Monday (Jan 13), millions of devotees are set to take part in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ (sacred dip) on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday (Jan 14).

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (Jan 13) that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas was nearing completion, taking credit for the deal months into negotiations.

The Palisades Fire entirely engulfed and destroyed a luxurious Los Angeles home owned by a prominent real estate figure. The bigwig had previously courted controversy for offering to “pay any amount” for private fire protection, the New York Post reported citing online records.

