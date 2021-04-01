Morning news brief: Biden's $2.3 trillion plan, 15 million J&J vaccines destroyed and more

US President Joe Biden unveiled the much-awaited $2.3 trillion plan to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure. Meanwhile, a US-based factory destroyed 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Towards Europe, Macron has ordered a nationwide closure of schools amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Click on headlines to read more

Biden outlines plan to reengineer US infrastructure

The $2.3 trillion plan to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure proposes doubling federal funding for mass transit and spending $80 billion to expand and modernise passenger rail service.

Nearly 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine destroyed

The pharmaceutical company claims the authorities found a batch of doses at a Baltimore plant, run by Emergent BioSolutions, 'that did not meet quality standards'.

Macron orders closure of schools amid surge in coronavirus cases

Amid a surge of coronavirus cases in France, President Emmanuel Macron has announced a nationwide closure of schools and a limited lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

George Floyd Murder Trial Day 3: New footage from inside a convenience store played