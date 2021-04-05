Morning news brief: Biden to pursue infrastructure plan despite Republican outrage and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest stories of the morning - from China reporting its biggest caseload jump in two months, to an Indian variant being found in the United States. Click on the headline to read the full story.

China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over two months

Biden to push through infrastructure plan even without Republican support

Former Adidas owner Bernard Taupie, wife tied up, beaten in late-night robbery in Paris

EU expresses concern over Russian activity near Ukraine

LG to end production of its loss-incurring smartphone business

First case of Indian coronavirus variant found in United States

Japan and Germany to hold first '2 plus 2' dialogue talks in April

Watch: Third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe