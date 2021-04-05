EU expresses concern over Russian activity near Ukraine

The European Union has expressed major worries over Russian troop movements around Ukraine, with its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pledging the bloc's support for the latter.

"Following with severe concern the Russian military activity surrounding Ukraine," Borrell tweeted after a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday. "Unwavering EU support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Borrell said he would hold further talks on the issue with Ukraine's top diplomat and foreign ministers from the EU's 27 nations at a meeting later this month.

Ukraine this week accused Russia of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The Kremlin did not deny the recent troop movements, but insisted that Moscow was "not threatening anyone".

The long-simmering conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014, according to the United Nations. Western leaders -- including new US President Joe Biden -- have said they are standing by Ukraine.