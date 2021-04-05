LG to end production of its loss-incurring smartphone business

LG Electronics Inc on Monday announced that it would end the production and sales of its smartphone division which has run into losses over the last few years.

The South Korean company had earlier claimed that the company was open to all options after recording six years of losses in its smartphone business. The current loss is estimated at $4.5 billion.

Earlier, the company was expected to sell a portion of its smartphone business to Vingroup, a Vietnamese company but talks stalled due to differences in terms, Reuters reported.

In the first half of 2013, LG was the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer - just behind Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc, after becoming known for its ultra-wide angle cameras.

Also read: Samsung heir jailed for 2.5 years over bribery

But owing to software and hardware issues - combined with slower rollout of software updates, the company began losing its hold on the market.

LG's global share is currently only 2 per cent. While Samsung shipped over 256 million phones last year, LG shipped only 23 million, as per data from Counterpoint.

Also read: Samsung stops including chargers with phones after mocking Apple for the same

Even then, LG is ranked as the number 3 brand in North America and number 5 in South America.

The company's smartphone division is one of its smallest, accounting for just 7.4 per cent revenue in the fourth quarter.

Now, the company will employ its mobile technology for use in home appliance business and vehicle components business. In 2020, the company had launched a joint venture with Magna International Inc to make key components for electric cars.