Japan and Germany to hold first '2 plus 2' dialogue talks in April

The foreign and defence ministers of Japan and Germany will hold a “2 plus 2” virtual dialogue in mid-April -- in the wake of China taking an increasingly aggressive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region.

The daily Yomiuri reported on Monday that the “2 plus 2” talks will be the first among the two countries, and they are expected to discuss ways to defence and a “free and open Indo-Pacific” in face of an increasingly assertive China.

The two parties are looking to speak on April 16, the Yomiuri also said. The exact has, however, so far not been confirmed.

Last September, Germany drew up diplomatic and trade guidelines for the Indo-Pacific region that sought to reverse course from its heavy focus on China and boost its security presence in Asia, including the dispatching of a frigate to the Indo-Pacific region.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a broad agreement on an information protection pact with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during her visit to Japan in February 2019.

Tokyo already has similar pacts with the United States and Australia.

