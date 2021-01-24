Morning news brief: Biden-Johnson to deepen ties, earthquake in Antarctica, and more

Morning news brief: Biggest stories of the morning - From Johnson and Biden's exchange, to a strong earthquake in Antarctica. To read the full story, click on the headline.

Johnson and Biden vow to deepen ties and cooperate on tackling climate change

7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks coast of Antarctica

US, EU express 'deep concerns' over 'widespread detentions' in Russia protests

Trafficking operation busted in California, 33 children recovered

Tse Chi Lop: Alleged Asia drug syndicate kingpin arrested by Dutch police

Polls reveal support for Bolsonaro fell sharply, but majority reject impeachment

Video: Australia wants Google to pay for news; Google threatens to turn off search