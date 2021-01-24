Trafficking operation busted in California, 33 children recovered

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday recovered thirty-three missing children as part of an anti-human trafficking operation in California.

The bureau announced that the children were recovered during "Operation Lost Angels". Out of these 33, eight were being sexually exploited when found, the FBI said.

Two children were recovered more than once as part of this operation. The FBI said that many rescued victims end back in the circle of commercial sex trafficking many times voluntarily, and other times by force or fraud.



"This harmful cycle highlights the challenges victims face and those faced by law enforcement when attempting to keep victims from returning to an abusive situation. Victims may not self-identify as being trafficked or may not even realize they're being trafficked," FBI's statement claimed.



Many children who were recovered have been victims of sexual abuse and were considered missing.

After uncovering the operation, a suspected trafficker faces state charges. The agency claimed that several other investigations have also opened.

The agency claimed that many victims were "arrested for probation violations, robbery, or other misdemeanours". The statement also claimed that one child was a victim of noncustodial parental kidnapping.



According to the FBI, sex and labour trafficking-related crimes have increased over the past few years.

Kristi Johnson, the assistant director at the Los Angeles FBI office said that the agency considers human trafficking "modern-day slavery", and that the minors who were involved in sex trafficking are considered victims.



"While this operation surged resources over a limited period of time with great success, the FBI and our partners investigate child sex trafficking every day of the year and around the clock", Johnson said.