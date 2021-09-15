Morning news brief: Biden denies President Xi turned down meeting offer, Apple 2021 event & more

Britain's relations with China took another hit after the UK Parliament barred China's ambassador Zheng Zeguang from entering the premises. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle asking him to disallow Zheng from entering Parliament over China's decision to sanction UK MPs.

Meanwhile, Apple launched iPhone 13 and added new features to iPads and watches, however, what caught everyone's attention was the iconic Bollywood tune Dum Maro Dum which played at the very start of the promotion video.

Chinese ambassador banned from entering UK Parliament amid MPs sanctions row

UK along with US, EU and Canada had earlier imposed sanctions against Chinese officials for their alleged role in human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

Biden says Xi Jinping did not turn down meeting offer

The G20 summit in Italy in October has been talked about as a possible venue for a face-to-face meeting, but Xi has not left China since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year.

Apple Event 2021: 'Dum Maro Dum' tune sparks social media frenzy

Those who follow Hindi music recognised the unmistakable tune of the iconic song played in a video during iPhone 13 launch event.

UCL: Lewandowski, Mueller propel dominant Bayern to easy win at Barcelona

Mueller gave Bayern the lead in the 34th minute of the Group E clash with a strike from outside the area which deflected off Barca defender Eric Garcia to confound goalkeeper Stegen.

Watch: Gravitas - Is this secret mercenary force waging wars on Russia's behalf?