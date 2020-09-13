Morning news brief: Belarus protests, Chinese satellite's failed launch and more

Lebanon: EU demands more 'credible' government before second phase of funding

The EU has, till now, mobilised close to $79 million (64 million euros) as an emergency response to the country after Beirut was rocked by a devastating explosion at the port.

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation

Some protesters have displayed bruises from a violent police crackdown in the days after the election, when over 7000 protesters were detained.

China's optical remote-sensing satellite fails to reach orbit

China launched an optical remote-sensing satellite, Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C, on Saturday. However, the satellite failed to enter the pre-set orbit.

Brazil hands out so much Covid cash that poverty nears historic low

Brazil’s emergency pandemic payments, known as the “coronavoucher,” has benefited 30 million households, or 44% of the country’s total, since March.

Intra-Afghan peace talks begin in Doha: 'Taliban attacked Afghan forces in 18 provinces'