Morning news brief: Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charges, US House reauthorises Violence Against Women Act & more!

France faced weekend lockdown even as the Polish government announced a three-week partial lockdown from Saturday as Europe continues to grapple with the coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, the military in Myanmar slapped more charges against Aung San Suu Kyi as the state-controlled television reported that a prominent businessman had claimed to give the ousted leader about $550,000 in illegal payments in 2019 and 2020 when she was still the state counsellor.

After the shooting in Georgia spa, the suspect arrested for the crime 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, told investigators that a sex addiction drove him to commit Tuesday's killings and indicated he frequented spas in the area.

Poland announces partial lockdown amid virus surge in Europe

Poland's health minister said the recent spike has added pressure on already overwhelmed hospitals forcing authorities to impose fresh restrictions.

Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charges amid anti-military protests in Myanmar

The anti-coup protests continued across the country on Wednesday with hundreds of people from two villages calling for the military to step down.

Motive in Georgia shootings uncertain; former roommate says suspect expressed shame over sex addiction

The 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, told investigators that a sex addiction drove him to commit Tuesday's killings and indicated he frequented spas in the area.

US House reauthorises Violence Against Women Act

The act had lapsed during the previous Congress. The original bill was first passed in 1994 and was championed by President Joe Biden, who was a US senator at the time. It was updated in 2000, 2005 and 2013.

