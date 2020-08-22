Morning news brief: Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany, California fires and more

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny finally airlifted to Germany

Russian doctors said on Friday the Kremlin critic could be flown to Germany to receive medical care after the opposition politician's allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation.

They also believe that there came a point where China President Xi Jinping did become aware of the full extent of the outbreak in Wuhan and realised that coronavirus was spreading but continued to downplay the situation publically.

TikTok's legal challenge pertains to an executive order, which Trump issued on August 6. The said order directed the Secretary of Commerce to come up with a list of transactions involving ByteDance and its holdings that should be banned after 45 days.

At least six people have died, 43 fire fighters and civilians have been injured, and over 500 homes and other structures destroyed as one fire burned within a mile of the University of California Santa Cruz (UCSC) campus.

