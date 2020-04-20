Morning news brief: 81000 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, 13 killed in Canada rampage and more

Over 81,000 people across the world test positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours



More than 81,000 people across the world tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Sunday.

New York passes virus 'high point' as Trump, governors feud





The United States has so far recorded more than 746,000 coronavirus cases and 40,000 deaths, far more than any other nation.

Gunman kills at least 13 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass murder since 1989



A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed at least 13 people, including a policewoman, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday, in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in more than 30 years.




