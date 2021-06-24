Morning News Brief: 43 killed after airstrike in Tigray, Hundreds of unmarked graves found at an indigenous school in Canada, and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From 43 people being killed after airstrike hits the market in Tigray to John McAfee dying in jail. From Hong Kong's Apple Daily's last edition to hundreds of graves being discovered at a school in Canada.

43 killed after airstrike hits the market in Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray

At least 43 people were killed when an airstrike targeted a market in Ethiopia's war-torn northern district of Tigray. Two injured survivors of the attack in the small town of Togoga described the incident to the media.

John McAfee, antivirus software creator turned fugitive, dies by hanging in Spanish jail

ohn David McAfee, the founder of the eccentric antivirus software company McAfee, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, shortly after the country's National Court approved his extradition to the United States to face criminal tax evasion charges, according to his lawyers.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily signs off in painful farewell

Hong Kong's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law, and its assets were frozen.

Hundreds of unmarked graves found at another Indigenous school in Canada

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan claims to have discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

'This law is wrong': Angela Merkel joins other EU leaders in criticising Hungary's anti-LGBT law

German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed Hungary's proposed new law prohibiting the distribution of homosexuality and gender change materials in schools.

