The United States recorded three mass shootings on Saturday (June 17), leaving three dead and injuring at least 38 others. The first shooting occurred in central Pennsylvania while the second shooting occurred near Washington State during an electronic dance music festival. And the third shooting occurred in Illinois.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is set to face trial, where he will be tried on charges of "extremism" that carry the potential of keeping him imprisoned for several decades. The trial will start on Monday and will be conducted in the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo.

And as the war in Ukraine rages on, classified German defence ministry documents stated that Ukrainian saboteurs may have been involved in the destruction of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.

Click on the headlines to read more:

It was a bloody Saturday for the United States as it recorded three mass shootings in a day, leaving three dead, and at least 38 injured. The first shooting occurred in central Pennsylvania on Saturday morning where two state troopers were shot, one fatally, in a multi-scene shootout with a man who initially fired bullets into state police vehicles outside police barracks, reported CNN on Sunday.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is set to face trial, where he will be tried on charges of "extremism" that carry the potential of keeping him imprisoned for several decades. The trial starts Monday. It will be conducted in the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, located approximately 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is currently incarcerated.

Ukrainian saboteurs may have been involved in the destruction of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline that was subjected to intense shelling earlier this month, according to classified German defence ministry documents accessed by The Bild.

A joint operation by Delhi Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Interpol busted a call centre gang operating from India which scammed US citizens out of $20 million by impersonating a high-ranking officer from the US Drugs Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to Delhi Police. The team arrested six individuals.