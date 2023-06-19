Three mass shootings in a day rock US, four killed, at least 38 shot

It was a bloody Saturday for the United States as it recorded three mass shootings in Illinois, Missouri and Washington in a day, leaving four dead, and at least 38 injured.

The first shooting occurred in central Pennsylvania on Saturday morning where two state troopers were shot, one fatally, in a multi-scene shootout with a man who initially fired bullets into state police vehicles outside police barracks, reported CNN on Sunday.

The accused, identified as 38-year-old Brandon Stine, got out of the vehicle and shot from a long rifle into marked police cars, Col. Christopher Paris, the Pennsylvania State Police commissioner, said at a news conference on Sunday.

He then fled the scene, prompting the authorities to launch a wide manhunt that is said to have included helicopter reinforcement.

One of the state troopers, Lt James Wagner, located Stine early that afternoon and they exchanged gunfire. A shot from Stine’s gun struck and critically injured Wagner, Paris said.

“At this point in the incident, multiple citizens and witnesses arrived to provide aid to Lt. Wagner and use the radio that was in his car to summon additional troopers, (emergency medical services) and first responders to help,” Paris said. Stine fled the scene again. Denver shooting incident: Gun violence continues to polarise the US When Stine was driving the borough’s outskirts, he was ambushed by another state trooper, 29-year-old Jacques F. Rougeau Jr.

Stine managed to escape after striking through Rougeau’s windshield, and killing him, Lt Colonel George Givens said at the news conference.

After killing the officer, he fled into a rural residential area in Walker Township.

Authorities chased Stine through a residential area and a parking lot, where they confronted him again. Stine started a shootout with police in the parking lot, which was occupied by patrons of a nearby store, police said.

“What I witnessed, and I will tell you in my many years with the Pennsylvania State Police and many serious situations, was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed,” Givens said.

“Our troopers put themselves between those people and, and by force with their vehicles and by engaging him, forced him away from the business.”

Police cornered Stine when he became stuck against a row of trees on a nearby property, and he was shot and killed, Givens said. Washington state shootout The second shooting occurred on Saturday around 8.25 pm near Washington State during an electronic dance music festival in which two people were killed and three injured.

The incident occurred few hundred yards from the Gorge Amphitheater near Georgetown after the shooter “randomly” started shooting at the crowd.

After firing the intial shots, the suspect started moving through the campground and “continued to shoot randomly into the crowd” until he was eventually confronted by police and taken into custody, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman said.

Authorities have not provided details on the suspect, victims, the weapon used or the motive. Illinois At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, during an overnight shooting in the US state of Illinois southwest suburban Willowbrook, on Sunday (June 18).

Local media reported citing witnesses that over 200 teens and young adults were gathered for a Juneteenth celebration when over two dozen shots were fired into the crowd. The incident took place at the intersection of Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 (Kingery Highway) in DuPage County.

The condition of the victims was not immediately known. Police said that the motive behind the shooting is unclear and it is still an active investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)