Ukrainian saboteurs may have been involved in the destruction of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline that was subjected to intense shelling earlier this month, according to classified German defence ministry documents accessed by The Bild.

The report, citing experts from the German defence ministry claims that Ukrainians are sabotaging far beyond the line of contact in order to weaken the Russian forces. The report notes "participation of the Ukrainian side in the destruction of the pipeline [Togliatti-Odessa]" cannot be ruled out. It added that the facility was located in the territory controlled by the armed forces of Ukraine. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attack The revelation by the publication matches the version of the Russian authorities who had blamed Ukrainian forces for the destruction job. Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov claimed the attack on the pipeline was a terrorist act.

“At about 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 5, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region. Civilians were injured as a result of this terrorist act,” the spokesman said.

"At present ammonia residues are being blown out of the damaged sections of the pipeline from Ukrainian territory. There are no casualties among Russian servicemen," he added.

The destroyed pipeline is the world's largest ammonia pipeline and sustained damage after heavy shelling in a contested part of the country's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Ammonia is a key ingredient used in nitrate fertiliser, of which Russia is a leading producer. However, ammonia is also highly toxic and can cause severe irritation of the lungs, throat, nose and eyes.

× Black Sea grain deal could be stalled Reports state that the resumption of supplies via the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline may be key to the renewal of the Black Sea grain export deal which was renewed in May. Moscow has already hinted that it is willing to pull out of the deal as "goodwill cannot be endless".

"Work is ongoing, but to be honest we don't see any particularly positive prospects. Everything that was agreed on regarding us has not been fulfilled. The extension of the grain deal was a goodwill gesture. Russia has repeatedly made such gestures," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

"But unfortunately, in the absence of reciprocity, the lack of desire on the part of the collective West to fulfil part of the agreements concerning Russia, this manifestation of goodwill and political will cannot be endless. That is why our exit from the deal after its expiry is being considered. But there is no decision yet," he added.

