'Goodwill cannot be endless...': Russia on Black Sea grain deal extension

Russia has issued yet another warning regarding the Black Sea grain deal. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said the country has seen no positive prospects when it came to the deal as certain parts of the deal affecting Russia, remained unfulfilled.

"Work is ongoing, but to be honest we don't see any particularly positive prospects. Everything that was agreed on regarding us has not been fulfilled. The extension of the grain deal was a goodwill gesture. Russia has repeatedly made such gestures," said Peskov during a regular press briefing.

"But unfortunately, in the absence of reciprocity, the lack of desire on the part of the collective West to fulfil part of the agreements concerning Russia, this manifestation of goodwill and political will cannot be endless. That is why our exit from the deal after its expiry is being considered. But there is no decision yet," he added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West had 'cheated' Moscow by failing to deliver on promises that might allow Russian agricultural exports to enter the world markets once again.

Turkey brokers deal extension The development comes a few weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the deal. The two-month extension was agreed upon, hours before the expiration of the deal.

“With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months,” said the Turkish president, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Also read | Ukraine grain deal extended for two more months, Russia slams ‘distortions’ in implementation Russia scrapping the deal Notably, this is not the first instance when Russia has issued a threat for scrapping the deal. Last year in October, Moscow pulled out of the deal citing alleged drone attacks on Russian ships in the Crimea Bay as the reason.

"In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," read the statement by Kremlin.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the supply of grain shipments through the region was halted which nearly triggered a global food crisis before Turkey and the UN brokered the deal.

(With inputs from agencies)