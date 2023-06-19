Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny faces decades in prison for 'rehabilitating Nazi ideology' and other crimes

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is set to face trial, where he will be tried on charges of "extremism" that carry the potential of keeping him imprisoned for several decades.

This new case against the opposition leader is occurring amidst an escalated crackdown in Moscow, over a year into the country's offensive in Ukraine, resulting in the imprisonment or exile of numerous key opposition figures. The upcoming trial of Alexei Navalny The trial starts Monday. It will be conducted in the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, located approximately 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is currently incarcerated.

As per Navalny, prosecutors had provided him with an extensive 3,828-page document outlining the alleged crimes he committed while in prison.

"Although it is clear from the size of the tomes that I am a sophisticated and persistent criminal, it is impossible to find out what exactly I am accused of," he remarked.

Among the charges, Navalny faces are financing extremist activity, publicly inciting extremist activities, and "rehabilitating the Nazi ideology.

This trial marks the first overtly political case against him, according to his team.

Speaking to AFP, Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, emphasised that "he is being tried for his political work".

Yarmysh added that the initial court hearing on Monday is expected to be open to the public, but there remains the possibility that reporters can be banned from covering the proceedings "even three minutes after the start".

In April, Navalny revealed that he had been informed of an impending trial by a military tribunal on charges of "terrorism," which could result in a life sentence. The imprisoned Kremlin critic Navalny, who as per AFP, is known for his ability to mobilise large-scale anti-Kremlin protests, is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges, which his supporters view as a form of punishment for his political activities.

The 47-year-old Navalny was arrested in 2021 upon his return from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a poison attack the previous year, an incident he attributed to the Kremlin.

While in prison, Navalny has experienced significant weight loss and now faces the prospect of up to another 30 years of incarceration.

Navalny's team alleges that he has faced harassment in prison, including being placed in a "punishment cell" for perceived violations. He claimed that prison officials compelled him to share a cell with a 'sick, foul-smelling inmate' and subjected him, along with other prisoners, to "torture by Putin," forcing them to listen to speeches by the Russian president.

On his third birthday behind bars in early June, Navalny stated that he was "in a really good mood" but expressed a heartfelt desire to wake up outside the prison.

"Of course, I wish I didn't have to wake up in this hellhole and instead have breakfast with my family, receive kisses on the cheek from my children, unwrap presents." How is Navalny communicating from inside the prison? As per AFP, Navalny has established a substantial social media operation, producing videos that expose the corruption of Russian elites close to President Vladimir Putin. Despite his incarceration, he continues to communicate through social media platforms with the assistance of his team.

In February, he asserted that Moscow's defeat in Ukraine was "inevitable" and that Russia should be held accountable for Ukraine's losses once the conflict ends.

(With inputs from agencies)

