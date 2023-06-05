Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's 109 supporters, including underage child arrested by Russian police

As the Ukraine war shows no signs of abetting and nears 500 days of conflict, the situation inside Russia remains stifling. In the latest move to stifle opposition, Russia arrested more than 100 supporters of opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Sunday. The people, as per a protest monitoring group, had taken to the streets to mark the 47th birthday of their jailed leader. The arrests In its statement, the monitoring group OVD-Info said that people have been detained in 23 cities across Russia. The number of individuals arrested as of 10:42 pm Moscow time (1942 GMT) stood at 109.

Reuters reports that footage from Russia's two largest cities Moscow and St Petersburg shows police arresting individual protestors. In most cities, "only a handful" of individuals have been detained.

In one clip, a man could be seen holding up a protest sign briefly, before police usher him away, "bent over, as he groaned in pain".

Reportedly, another man in Moscow, who held up a sign that said "Free Navalny" in English, was also arrested among many others.

In St Petersburg, authorities arrested a woman who was accompanied by her "underage child".

Talking to reporters, the woman said: "I'm against the war, that's why they detained me with my underage kid." A repeating pattern? Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war began with Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "special military operation" on February 24th, 2022, authorities in Moscow have clamped down heavily on any signs of dissent.

Taking the crackdown on freedom to a new level, as per AFP, Russia has shut down independent media. Most key opposition figures are in exile or, like Alexei Navalny, are behind bars. Navalny from behind the bars Citing the Kremlin critic, AFP reports that Navalny on Sunday professed that despite tougher prison conditions and yet another spell of solitary confinement, he is "in a good mood". Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement and other charges. He will soon go on trial in a new "extremism" case in which he faces a further 35 years in prison.

Alexei Navalny is convinced that the authorities are trying to keep him imprisoned for the rest of his life.

"On the morning of your birthday you have to be honest with yourself, so I ask myself the question: am I really in a good mood, or do force myself to feel that way?

"My answer is: I really am. Let's face it, of course I wish I didn't have to wake up in this hellhole and instead have breakfast with my family, receive kisses on the cheek from my children, unwrap presents..."

"But life works in such a way that social progress and a better future can only be achieved if a certain number of people are willing to pay the price for their right to have beliefs."

In his message, the opposition leader Alexei Navalny expressed hope that "the day will come when speaking the truth and advocating for justice will become something commonplace and not at all dangerous in Russia."

(With inputs from agencies)

