Morning brief: Ukraine war updates, North Korea fires cruise missiles into Yellow Sea, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (July 21) the bridge which links Russia to the Crimea peninsula "brings war not peace" and hence it is a military target. "This is the route used to feed the war with ammunition and this is being done on a daily basis. And it militarises the Crimean peninsula," President Zelensky said.

North Korea fired several cruise missiles" into the Yellow Sea, situated between China and the Korean peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday. The launches occurred at approximately 4 am (1900 GMT).

In other news, former United States president Donald Trump would face trial in the Mar-a-Lago classified document case.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (July 21) said that the bridge which links Russia to the Crimea peninsula "brings war not peace" and hence it is a military target. On Monday, two civilians were killed and a part of the road bridge was out of service after explosions took place on the Crimea bridge.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff stated on Saturday (July 21), that North Korea fired "several cruise missiles" into the Yellow Sea, situated between China and the Korean peninsula. The launches occurred at approximately 4 am (1900 GMT), intensifying already strained relations between the two Koreas.

The trial against former US president and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago classified document case will take place in the thick of US presidential elections next year. US District judge Aileen Cannon said that the trial could begin as early as May 20, 2024.

President Joe Biden made a groundbreaking announcement, revealing his nomination of Admiral Lisa Franchetti to become the head of the US Navy. If confirmed, Admiral Franchetti will become the first woman to hold this esteemed position and also serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, marking a significant milestone for gender representation in the US military.

