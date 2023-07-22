Russia-Ukraine collision course expands as Zelensky calls Crimea bridge 'legitimate military target'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (July 21) said that the bridge which links Russia to the Crimea peninsula "brings war not peace" and hence it is a military target.

On Monday, two civilians were killed and a part of the road bridge was out of service after explosions took place on the Crimea bridge. The bridge had recently got back into full operation after it was damaged severely in a similar attack in October.



The attack that took place on Monday was welcomed by Ukraine, however, their officials did not claim any direct responsibility, and Moscow blamed Kyiv. Russia had annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and Kyiv wished to reclaim it as it continues to fight back against the 17-month-long full-scale invasion of Russia.

The rail and road bridge, which was constructed by Russia and came into service in 2018 was "not just a logistical road", stated Zelensky, while speaking at the Aspen security conference in the United States through a video link.



"This is the route used to feed the war with ammunition and this is being done on a daily basis. And it militarises the Crimean peninsula," said Zelensky, in his address as heard through an interpreter.



"For us, this is understandably an enemy facility built outside international laws and all applicable norms. So, understandably, this is a target for us. And a target that is bringing war, not peace, has to be neutralised,” he added.

'Crimea bridge attack not linked to grain export deal'

Replying to questions raised through a moderator, Zelensky denied any link between the withdrawal of Russia from a UN-backed deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports and the attack on the Crimea bridge.



He said that the operation of the grain corridor was hindered by Russia from the very start.

"And later, they took this situation around the Crimea bridge, using it just as an example. If not the Crimea bridge, they would have found another example, another reason,” he said.



The long-anticipated counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military, which was launched last month, took time to prepare as several defensive lines were set up by Russian occupying forces and Ukrainian territory was extensively mined, said Zelensky.



President Zelensky further reiterated his previous assessment about the counteroffensive moving more slowly as he would want. "Ukraine is not backtracking. It is progressively liberating its territories, which is very important. Still, I believe we are approaching a moment when relevant actions can gain pace. I do understand it is better to see that victory comes sooner. This is what we want too,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

