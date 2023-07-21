Will Ukraine war expand to other regions? Poland moving troops over Wagner risk from Belarus

Russia's invasion of Ukraine started last year in February and left a significant impact on people and economies worldwide. New developments in the recent pose the threat of the war spreading and engulfing some more nations.

Amid the nations facing the threat is Poland, which is getting impacted due to the reported presence of Wagner mercenaries on its border.

State-run news agency PAP quoted its secretary Zbigniew Hoffmann as saying on Friday that Poland's security committee decided in a meeting on Wednesday to move military units to the country's east due to the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus.

Despite claims that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has flown back to Russia, in a video on Wednesday, he was shown welcoming his fighters to Belarus.

He was also seen telling them that they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now and that they have to gather their strength for Africa while they trained the Belarusian army.

The Belarusian defence ministry said on Thursday that the Wagner mercenaries had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with NATO member Poland.

Analysts have previously noted that any attack on a NATO member will be retaliated by the alliance as it is founded on the principle of collective defence, meaning that if one NATO ally is attacked, then all NATO allies are deemed to have been attacked.

They will attempt peace talks but if diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military power to undertake crisis-management operations.

Zbigniew Hoffmann told PAP: "Training or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner Group is undoubtedly a provocation."

"The Committee analysed possible threats, such as the dislocation of Wagner Group units. Therefore, the Minister of National Defense, chairman of the Committee, Mariusz Blaszczak, decided to move our military formations from the west to the east of Poland," Hoffmann added.

Military drone crashes in southwestern Poland

The private broadcaster RMF FM reported on Friday that a military reconnaissance drone crashed in southwestern Poland late on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the drone was found in woods near the village of Trzebien after a passer-by called emergency services to say he had seen an object crashing in the area, RMF reported. The area where the drone fell is near a military training facility,

