Ukraine starts using cluster munitions against Russian forces amid criticism

Ukrainian forces have started the use of US-provided cluster munitions in an attempt to dismantle the positions of the Russian troops, a roadblock to Ukraine's summer offensive, reported The Washington Post citing unnamed Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.

Ukraine's use of US-supplied cluster munitions against Russian forces has sparked controversy due to the weapons' risks to civilians and their widely banned status. The decision to supply these munitions was made by US President Joe Biden bypassing certain arms export restrictions. US justified the move as a means to support Ukraine's military efforts until more weaponry becomes available.

Also Read | Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186 million for inefficient action to restrain money laundering

While speaking with the media portal on the condition of anonymity, Ukrainian officials said that these cluster bombs are being used to combat the heavily-fortified Russian trenches which have been trying to slow down Ukrainian advances in the territories it is seeking to retake.

It added that officials reportedly said that these cluster munitions will be used to counteract their significant disadvantages in artillery and the number of troops.

Media reports citing officials continued to say that the cluster munitions are being used not only on front-line positions in southeastern Ukraine but also near the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut. It is to be noted that the battle of Bakhmut has been the site of a prolonged and intense battle during the Russia-Ukraine war since it started in February last year.

Biden's approval followed by criticism

US President Joe Biden made a "difficult" decision to authorise the delivery of the controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine. However, this decision has faced opposition from human rights groups, European allies, and some Democrats, who worry about the dangers posed to civilians by these weapons.

Cluster bombs are banned in more than 120 countries. These bombs disperse smaller bomblets over a wide area and therefore pose a significant risk to civilians, especially children. It is because these submunitions can remain unexploded for years after conflicts end.

President Biden circumvented US law that prohibits the transfer of cluster munitions with a "dud rate" exceeding 1 percent. The US president employed a rare provision of the Foreign Assistance Act, citing vital US national security interests.

Comments by Russia and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine about using cluster munitions, threatening retaliation if they are deployed against Russian forces. It is worth noting that Russia has already employed cluster munitions in populated areas of Ukraine multiple times since the invasion began in 2022, media reports said citing United Nations.

Watch | Israel: Protesters demand complete withdrawal of judicial bill

On the other hand, Ukraine has provided assurances that they will not use these weapons against population centers, and added that efforts will be made to clear the deployed areas after their use.