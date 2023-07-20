Fed fines Deutsche Bank $186 million for inefficient action to restrain money laundering

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday imposed a $186 million fine on Deutsche Bank’s New York branch for ‘unsafe practices’, including inadequate action towards money laundering control and additional shortcomings.

The fine was levied based on preceding matters concerning deficient controls in Deutsche Bank's ties with the Estonian branch of Denmark’s Danske Bank in 2015 and 2017. The Federal Reserve further added that the German bank must resolve issues and strengthen its data and risk management.

As per a Moneycontrol report, the fine came after Deutsche Bank disbursed about $630 million in 2017 to terminate investigations by the US and the UK concerning Russian equity traders. In the same year, the German lender was also charged $41 million for non-compliance with anti-money laundering activities.

Deutsche Bank stated that it was “positioned to meet regulator’s expectations” and that the bank would resolve the issues in the near future.

As per a Reuters report, the Joe Biden’s government has promised to restrict the recurring corporate offenders and illegal funds in the US financial system. The new fine poses a significant challenge to Stefan Simon, who took over Deutsche Bank's US operations this year.

The German lender has consistently been struggling to maintain firm ties with US and European regulators. German and US regulators are investigating the lender over deceptive marketing claims at the management firm DWS, a sister organisation.

In 2021, the bank paid $125 million in an attempt to avoid suit on allegations for involvement in foreign bribery schemes and collusion of the precious metals market. Additionally, Deutsche also paid $75 million to resolve a charge concerning sex trafficking and women being abused by the late financer Jeffery Epstein. In the same year, the bank settled to pay $200 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission due to electronic record-keeping failures.