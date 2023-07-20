Robots for sex? Expert warns AI might soon be able to simulate sex just like a human

Making a scary prediction, a former senior executive at Google said that artificial intelligence-powered sex robots may eliminate the need for human partners.

Google’s research-and-development arm X's former chief business officer Mo Gawdat said that AI will usher in a “redesign of love and relationships” in which people will fail to tell the difference between artificially-created and real-life sexual encounters, reported the New York Post.

Speaking to YouTube host Tom Bilyeu of the “Impact Theory” podcast, Gawdat said that with the use of virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, like Apple’s Vision Pro or Quest 3, soon human beings will be able to simulate sex.

Human brain to believe sex robot is 'real'

Gawdat added that people will be tricked into believing that the sex robot is real by the headsets, which will be combined with AI-powered bots.

“Just think about all of the illusions that we’re now unable to decipher. But if we can convince you that this sex robot is alive, or that sex experience in a virtual reality headset or an augmented reality headset is alive, it’s real, then there you go," said Gawdat, while speaking to Bilyeu.

Gawdat stated that with the help of technological advances, the human brain will get linked to computer-backed systems and make it believe it is interacting with a peer.

“If we think a few years further and think of Neuralink and other ways of connecting directly to your nervous system, and why would you need another being in the first place?” said Gawdat.

Real-life vs artificial relationships

“You know, that’s actually quite messy,” he stated while speaking about real-life human relationships. Gawdat said that even the emotional and mental stimuli that accompany intimacy can be recreated artificially.

“It’s all signals in your brain that you enjoy companionship and sexuality, and — if you really want to take the magic out of it — it can be simulated,” he stated. He scoffed over the debate about whether AI-powered bots can be considered “sentient”.

Gawdat said, “Once again there is that huge debate of whether they are sentient or not. Does it really matter if they’re simulating sentientism so well?”

He added, “Does it really matter if the Morgan Freeman talking to you on the screen is actually Morgan Freeman or an AI generated avatar, if you’re convinced that it is Morgan Freeman? We get lost in those conversations of are they alive are they sentient, doesn’t matter if my brain believes they are, they are.”

