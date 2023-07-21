Ukraine says Russian missiles strike Odesa grain warehouses

Ukraine claimed on Friday (July 20) that the Russian missiles hit grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in the southern Odesa region. The regional governor said that the strikes injured two people.

He said on the Telegram messaging app, "Unfortunately, the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in the Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley."

The strike came as Russia's attack on the southern port city for the fourth consecutive night.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration said in a Telegram post Friday that the attacks were carried out with Kalibr missiles fired from the Black Sea.

Concerns have been raising over global food security after Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal.

This emerged as a massive food security threat amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has already pushed the world into crisis.

Officials said that one person was killed in strikes on Thursday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia had already launched nearly 70 missiles into Ukraine this week.

Zelensky said that almost 90 Iranian-made 'Shahed' drones were loitering munitions.

The series of drone attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine came after the attacks on a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula on Monday (July 17). Russia had said that it will retaliate.

Russian navy carried out live fire 'exercise' in Black Sea

Moscow's defence ministry said Friday that Russia's navy carried out a live fire "exercise" in the Black Sea.

Recently, Kremlin said that it would consider ships travelling to Ukraine through the waterway as potential military targets.

Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram that a missile boat from Moscow's Black Sea Fleet "carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship" in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

It added that the target ship was "destroyed as a result of a missile strike". The ships and fleet aviation had also "worked out actions to isolate the area temporarily closed to navigation, and also carried out a set of measures to detain the offending ship".

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

