US deploying more warships, Marines in West Asia amid Iranian aggression

In order to tackle fresh security challenges from Iran, the US on Thursday (July 20) announced the deployment of new military assets to West Asia.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved the deployment of an Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) into the region.

The readiness group is made up of three ships—including the Bataan, an amphibious assault ship—whereas an expeditionary unit usually comprises about 2,500 Marines.

Along with Bataan, other two US warships—the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall—have also been deployed.

This deployment comes after an initial decision of sending the F-35s, F-16s, and a guided missile destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), to the region in previous weeks.

“These additional forces provide unique capabilities, which alongside our partners nations in the region, further safeguard the free flow of international commerce and uphold the rules-based international order, and deter Iranian destabilizing activities in the region,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Erik Kurilla said in a statement.

Rising security threat from Iran

The US claims Iran has increasingly sought to interrupt and block the safe passage of US commercial ships in recent times through the Strait of Hormuz, the 39km passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

In early July, the US said it prevented an Iranian attempt to seize two oil tankers near the Strait. In one incident, Iranian forces even opened fire on one oil tanker, prompting the USS McFaul destroyer to “drive off” the attacking vessels.

“On July 5, US forces prevented two attempted commercial tanker seizures by the Iranian Navy after the Iranians had opened fire in one of the incidents near the coast of Oman,” a news release from the US Navy read.

US increasing military presence in West Asia since May

The US Navy has been ramping up its military deployment in the region since May, owing to increased seizure attempts by Iranian forces.

The US claims nearly 20 such incidents took place in 2021 alone.

“We remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights in these critical waters,” US Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said recently.