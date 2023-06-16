US, Iran talk with mutual 'understanding' to cool tensions

The US is talking with Iran to decide steps which could potentially limit Iranian nuclear programme and also release some detained US citizens along with unfreezing of some Iranian assets abroad. These steps would be cast as an "understanding" rather than an agreement which requires review by US Congress. Many US lawmakers oppose giving Iran any benefit due to its military help to Russia, repression within its own borders and support for proxy forces that have attacked US interests in the region.

US government headed by President Joe Biden has not been able to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The administration is now hoping to restore some limits on Iran to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon which could threaten Israel and trigger a regional arms race. Iran maintains it has no ambition of developing a nuclear weapon.

The nuclear deal was struck with Iran by the US and other world powers was struck in 2015. But in 2018, then US president Donald Trump unilaterally took US out of the deal. The nuclear deal had capped Iran's uranium enrichment at 3.67% purity and its stockpile of this material at 202.8 kg (447 pounds) - limits Tehran has since far exceeded.

The willingness to restart dialogue discussions is indicative of growing sense of urgency in Western capitals about Iran's programme.

The U.S. government has dismissed reports it is seeking an interim deal, using carefully constructed denials that leave open the possibility of a less formal "understanding" that could avoid congressional review. No deal with Iran yet Report that there was any deal with Iran was denied by State Department spokesperson Matt Miller.

However, he said that the US wants Iran to de-escalate tensions and curb nuclear programme. The US also wants Iran to cease support for religious proxy groups and support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The US also wants Iran to release detained American citizens.

"We continue to use diplomatic engagements to pursue all of these goals," Miller added, without giving details.

An Iranian official said, "Call it whatever you want, whether a temporary deal, an interim deal or a mutual understanding - both sides want to prevent further escalation."

In the first instance, "that will involve prisoner exchange and unblocking part of Iran's frozen assets", the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(With inputs from agencies)

