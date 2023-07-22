In a first, President Biden chooses female admiral to lead US Navy

President Joe Biden made a groundbreaking announcement, revealing his nomination of Admiral Lisa Franchetti to become the head of the US Navy. If confirmed, Admiral Franchetti will become the first woman to hold this esteemed position and also serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, marking a significant milestone for gender representation in the US military.

Admiral Lisa Franchetti's remarkable career

With an illustrious career spanning 38 years as a commissioned officer, Admiral Franchetti's nomination is a testament to her dedication and exceptional service to the nation. She currently serves as the Vice Chief of Naval Operations and holds the prestigious rank of four-star admiral, becoming only the second woman in US Navy history to achieve this distinction, as reported by AFP.

A trailblazing journey

Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has commanded various surface vessels, showcasing her leadership prowess. She has held key roles, including commander of a guided missile destroyer, a destroyer squadron, and two carrier strike groups. Her expertise extends to global affairs, having served as the deputy commander of US naval forces in Europe and Africa, as well as the deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting development.

If confirmed, Admiral Franchetti will not only make history as the first woman to lead the Navy but will also become the first woman to serve on the esteemed Joint Chiefs of Staff. This milestone marks a significant step towards greater gender equality and representation at the highest levels of the US military.

Uncertain Senate confirmation amid political obstruction

While Admiral Mike Gilday's four-year term as head of the Navy is nearing its completion, there is uncertainty surrounding Admiral Franchetti's Senate confirmation. Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville's objections to over 200 senior military nominations have created delays in the confirmation process, citing opposition to the Pentagon's assistance to troops seeking reproductive health care in locations where it is not readily available.

Biden's call for swift confirmation

In response to the political obstruction, President Biden has criticized Senator Tuberville's actions, emphasizing the urgency of approving these nominations. Delaying confirmation poses risks, especially during times of evolving security environments and intense global competition. It threatens the nation's ability to maintain the status of the United States Armed Forces as the world's greatest fighting force.

In the event that Admiral Franchetti is not confirmed before Admiral Gilday's departure, she will still assume the role in her capacity as his deputy. A similar situation has been witnessed in the Marine Corps, where General Eric Smith, the assistant commandant, has been nominated to lead the service but has yet to be confirmed.

Aside from the Navy, other top military officers are also set to leave their positions in the coming months, including Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. These transitions further highlight the significance of Admiral Franchetti's nomination and the importance of a smooth and efficient confirmation process.

President Biden's nomination of Admiral Lisa Franchetti as the potential head of the US Navy marks a historic moment for gender equality and female representation in the US military.

