North Korea fires cruise missiles into sea amid silence on US soldier's border crossing

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff stated on Saturday (July 21), that North Korea fired "several cruise missiles" into the Yellow Sea, situated between China and the Korean peninsula. The launches occurred at approximately 4 am (1900 GMT), intensifying already strained relations between the two Koreas.

Ongoing concerns and heightened tensions

These latest missile tests are part of a series of provocative actions by Pyongyang, coming just three days after the firing of two ballistic missiles toward Japan's opposite coast.

The situation further exacerbates tensions as Seoul and Washington reinforce their defence cooperation to counter the North's aggressive moves, as reported by the Associated Press.

Diplomatic efforts stalled as weapons development escalates

Despite past diplomatic endeavours, negotiations between Pyongyang and Seoul have reached a stalemate.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for an escalation in weapons development, including the development of tactical nuclear weapons.

In response, South Korea and the United States have conducted joint military exercises featuring advanced stealth jets and deployed US strategic assets in the region.

Notably, a nuclear-armed American submarine made a port call in South Korea for the first time in decades.

North Korea's defence minister hints at nuclear weapon use

North Korea's defence minister, Kang Sun Nam, suggested that the recent deployment of the Ohio-class submarine might fall under conditions specified in North Korea's law on nuclear force policy, alluding to the potential use of nuclear weapons.

In response, South Korea's defence ministry warned that any such use by the North would trigger an immediate and decisive response, potentially leading to the end of the Kim regime.

US soldier in North Korean custody

Adding to the complexities, a US soldier, Private Second Class Travis King, is believed to be in North Korean custody after breaking away from a tour group visiting the Demilitarised Zone.

The United States has expressed deep concern about King's well-being and has sought information about his situation from Pyongyang, with no response as of Thursday.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community remains on alert, closely monitoring developments in the region and its potential impact on global security and stability.

