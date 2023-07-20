Travis King: US soldier was laughing while crossing border into North Korea, witness says

A US Army soldier, who is suspected to have been detained after crossing into North Korea from South Korea on Tuesday (July 18), was seen laughing as he ran over the heavily fortified border into the communist country, as reported by the Guardian.

The US officials have identified the soldier as Private Second Class as Travis King. He reportedly broke away from a South Korean orientation visit at the border Panmunjon truce village and intentionally crossed the frontier into North Korea. His motive for such a daring move remains unknown.

Efforts to gather information and ensure safety

The State Department and the UN are closely coordinating their efforts to gather information on Private King's condition and location.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed that they are actively working to ascertain details about King's well-being and whereabouts and have reached out to contacts within the North Korean military.

However, as of now, there has been no response from North Korean authorities.

Reports suggest that King was in the process of being sent back to the United States due to disciplinary issues. Nevertheless, he managed to make his way to Panmunjon and deliberately crossed the border without any authorisation.

Miller emphasised that the US administration is committed to ensuring the soldier's safety and reuniting him with his family. While diplomatic relations with Pyongyang are absent, the State Department is using other channels of communication and engaging with South Korea and Sweden to obtain any available information about King.

As of now, there is little clarity about the serviceman's current condition within North Korea. The situation remains a matter of concern for US authorities, and they continue to actively monitor the case.

Past legal issues

Prior to his unauthorised entry into North Korea, King had spent around two months in a local South Korean prison on assault charges. He was released from custody on July 10.

The incident has stirred curiosity and concern, and US officials are closely watching for any developments in an attempt to ensure the safe return of Private Travis King.

