US citizen detained by North Korea after crossing inter-Korean border during tour: UN
Story highlights
The person, who was not immediately identified, was said to have been taking part in a tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) which is a border village of Panmunjom, also a demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas.
The person, who was not immediately identified, was said to have been taking part in a tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) which is a border village of Panmunjom, also a demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas.
An American citizen has likely been detained by North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas without authorisation, said the United Nations Command, on Tuesday (July 18).
The person, who was not immediately identified, was said to have been taking part in a tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) which is a border village of Panmunjom and also a demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas. The zone is guarded by soldiers from both South Korea and North Korea.
The American-led UN Command took to Twitter and wrote, "A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)."
It added, "We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," referring to North Korea's People’s Army.
trending now
trending now
This is a developing story...More to follow.
recommended stories
recommended stories
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.