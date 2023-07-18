US citizen detained by North Korea after crossing inter-Korean border during tour: UN

An American citizen has likely been detained by North Korea after crossing the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas without authorisation, said the United Nations Command, on Tuesday (July 18).

The person, who was not immediately identified, was said to have been taking part in a tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) which is a border village of Panmunjom and also a demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas. The zone is guarded by soldiers from both South Korea and North Korea.

The American-led UN Command took to Twitter and wrote, "A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)."



It added, "We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," referring to North Korea's People’s Army.

This is a developing story...More to follow.







WATCH WION LIVE HERE