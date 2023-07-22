Classified documents case: Trump's threat on being imprisoned in spotlight after release of trial date

The trial against former US president and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago classified document case will take place in the thick of US presidential elections next year. The supposed trial may very well put Trump into prison, sections of US media have reported, following which Trump's purported threat about what may happen if he is imprisoned has attained centerstage.

Mar-a-Lago trial date: What did Trump say on imprisonment question?

Former President Donald Trump while speaking on 'The Simon Conway Show', said that an imprisonment prospect is "very dangerous thing to even talk about".

"Because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters. [They have] much more passion that they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016. I think it would be very dangerous," Trump said.

US District judge Aileen Cannon said that the trial could begin as early as May 20, 2024. A pre-trial hearing in the case will be held on May 14 next year.

