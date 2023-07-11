Morning brief: Turkey agrees to support Sweden's NATO membership bid, NATO summit in Lithuania, and more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shocked the world on Monday by agreeing to support Sweden's bid to join NATO, ending months-long drama. US President Joe Biden and NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the announcement. Also, a key NATO meeting is going to start on Tuesday (July 11) in Lithuania's Vilnius where Russia-Ukraine war and Sweden's membership are some key issues on the table. Ahead of the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his demand to admit his nation into the military alliance, saying it 'deserved' the membership.

'Historic day' as Erdogan backs Sweden's NATO membership: Stoltenberg Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to support Sweden's membership in NATO, bloc's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday, in a surprising turn of events.

India to overtake US to become second-largest economy by 2075: Report Stamping a seal of approval on India's growth story, investment bank Goldman Sachs in its recent report has said the country is poised to become the world's second-largest economy by 2075

Wagner fighters tried to seize Soviet-era nukes to 'raise stakes' in mutiny: Report Wagner fighters had successfully reached a Russian nuclear base, Voronezh-45, with the intention of seizing small Soviet-era nukes to "raise the stakes" in the now-failed mutiny, reported Reuters quoting Ukraine's head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.

Thousands face outage on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Thousands of users in the United States experienced outages on Meta Platforms' social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, as well as the messaging app WhatsApp, on Monday, reported Reuters citing Downdetector.com

Missing whistleblower who exposed Bidens hit with federal charges Gal Luft, the whistleblower responsible for exposing US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden of corruption has been charged by the Department of Justice (DoJ). The federal prosecutors in New York charged Luft for acting as an "unregistered agent of China", with the GOP lawmakers terming it a pressure tactic.

Zelensky urges 'clear signal' for Ukraine's NATO membership, says it 'deserves' to be in alliance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western allies to provide a "clear signal" regarding his country's prospects of joining NATO.

NATO summit LIVE: Biden welcomes Turkey's support to Sweden's membership bid Lithuania’s Vilnius is hosting a two-day NATO summit starting today which will not only determine the future of the alliance but could also have implications for the Russia-Ukraine war. Track live updates here.

VIDEO: At least five killed in Ghaziabad as school bus crashes with SUV At least five people were reported dead following a collision between a school bus and an SUV in India's Ghaziabad. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut expressway at 7:00 AM IST. The tragic accident crushed the car, killing five people on the spot, including two children.

Tennis: Wimbledon 2023 - Novak Djokovic enters last eight with hard-fought win over Hubert Hurkacz Defending champion Novak Djokovic has entered the last eight with an impressive win over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-4, on Monday (July 10). With this win, the Serbian continues to march ahead as he chases his 24th Grand Slam title.