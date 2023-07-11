NATO summit LIVE: 'Absurd' if Ukraine is not offered NATO membership, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it would be “absurd” if Ukraine doesn't become a NATO member and added that uncertainty over its membership was motivation for Russia to “continue its terror”.

“We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation. Ukraine will be represented at the Nato summit in Vilnius. Because it is about respect," Zelenskiy tweeted.

“But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine.

“And I would like to emphasise that this wording is about the invitation to become Nato member, not about Ukraine’s membership.

“It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership. While at the same time vague wording about “conditions” is added even for inviting Ukraine.

“It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to Nato nor to make it a member of the Alliance.