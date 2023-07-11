At least five killed in Ghaziabad as school bus crashes with SUV
At least five people were reported dead following a collision between a school bus and an SUV in Ghaziabad. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut expressway at 7:00 AM IST. The tragic accident left the car completely crushed, killing five people on the spot, including two children.
Reportedly, the bus was not carrying any students when the crash took place.
As reported by Jagran, the SUV had eight people on board and three of them are rushed to hospital with injuries.
