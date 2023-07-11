At least five killed in Ghaziabad as school bus crashes with SUV

At least five people were reported dead following a collision between a school bus and an SUV in Ghaziabad. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut expressway at 7:00 AM IST. The tragic accident left the car completely crushed, killing five people on the spot, including two children.

Reportedly, the bus was not carrying any students when the crash took place.