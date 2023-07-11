WATCH | Napoleon trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is Emperor of the French in this historical epic

The first trailer for Ridley Scott's Napoleon is out. As the title suggests, it is an epic historical film about the rise of Napoleon Bonaparte, the French emperor, and his relationship with his first wife, Empress Joséphine. The trailer presents the emperor as a complicated man who rises from a mere military commander to the ruler of almost all of Europe at one time. Playing the lead role is Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix, who should get in the character a lot of meat to chew on. This is just a trailer, but it looks like Phoenix is, once again, killing it in the role. Joining Phoenix is The Crown fame Vanessa Kirby as Joséphine.

You can watch the amazing trailer below:

Great production value The film, produced under Scott and his brother's Scott Free Productions and Apple Studios, appears to have quite excellent production quality. The sets, costumes, visual effects, and the recreation of the era — everything is top notch. If the script, penned by David Scarpa, turns out to be up to the mark, Napoleon clearly should not be missed.

Also Read: Beau Is Afraid review: Joaquin Phoenix film is a surreal, mind-bending journey worth taking Supporting cast In addition to Phoenix and Kirby, Napoleon also has a stellar supporting cast. The rest of the cast includes Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, Gavin Spokes, and Mark Bonnar. What to expect Audiences can expect a gripping exploration of the French emperor's rise to power and his complex relationship with Empress Joséphine. With Scott's visionary direction and attention to detail, viewers can anticipate a visually stunning and historically immersive experience. The film is likely to delve into the tumultuous nature of Napoleon's reign, his military campaigns, and the personal struggles he faced as a larger-than-life figure.

Phoenix, as a rule, never disappoints when he is given a character with enough depth. His ability to fully immerse himself in a character's emotions and complexities ensures that we can anticipate a powerful portrayal in his portrayal of Napoleon. Napoleon release date Napoleon will be released on November 22, 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE