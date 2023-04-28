Morning brief: Sudan's warring factions agree to extend truce, explosions reported throughout Ukraine, & more

Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Thursday (April 27) that they would prolong the ceasefire agreement by 72 hours. However, violence was reported in the capital city of Khartoum and the western region of Darfur. The previous three-day truce, which was set to expire on Thursday night, has been extended by three days through Sunday. In Ukraine, explosions were reported throughout the country on Friday. As per the Interfax news agency, explosions were reported after midnight in Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and Mykolaiv in the south. The news agency Reuters reported that an explosion was also reported in the Kyiv region.

Meanwhile, Nepal was hit by twin earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale during the intervening night between April 27 and April 28. The epicentre of the earthquakes was at Bajura's Dahakot.

Sudan's warring factions, the army and the paramilitary, announced Thursday that they would extend the ceasefire truce by 72 hours. Both factions joined hands in October 2021 to overthrow the Sudanese government in a coup, but they are now embroiled in a fight for power.

Ukraine rang with air raid alerts on Friday. Quoting local sources, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were witnessed throughout the nation, “in cities in widely separated regions.”

Nepal was hit by twin earthquakes during the intervening night between April 27 and April 28. Two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale were felt overnight. The epicentre of the earthquake was at Bajura's Dahakot, over 800 km northwest of Kathmandu.

Germany is likely to put limits on export of chemicals to China that are used to manufacture semiconductors. The move is seen as part of the government's efforts to reduce its economic exposure to the world's second largest economy, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday.

