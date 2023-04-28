Nepal hit by twin earthquakes, tremors felt in Himalayan highlands

Nepal was hit by twin earthquakes during the intervening night between April 27 and April 28. Two earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8 and 5.9 on the Richter Scale were felt overnight. The epicentre of the earthquake was at Bajura's Dahakot, over 800 km northwest of Kathmandu.

"The first earthquake struck at 11:58 pm (local time) measuring 4.9 magnitude while at 1:30 another measuring 5.9 magnitude has been recorded," Rajesh Sharma, an official at the Seismological Center in Surkhet district of Nepal told New Delhi-based news agency ANI.

No casualties have been reported so far, the police said.

