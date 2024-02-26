Morning brief: Several Indians discharged from Russian Army; and more

The Indian foreign ministry said on Monday (Feb 26) that several Indians were discharged from the Russian Army after the Modi government's intervention. The response came following reports that several Indians had been forced to fight for the Russian army and were seeking help for discharge amid Moscow's war with Ukraine.

A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in the United States on Sunday. The man was transported to a local hospital nearby by DC Fire and EMS after the fire was put out by the United States Secret Service (USSS). He is reported to be in a critical condition.

In other news from around the world, the Israeli army has proposed a plan for "evacuating" civilians from the Gaza Strip as Israel's war with Hamas intensifies. "The (Israeli army) presented the War Cabinet with a plan for evacuating the population from the areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, with the upcoming operational plan," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

In Sudan's conflict-ridden Darfur region, authorities reportedly aligned with the army have blocked cross-border aid, drawing criticism from aid workers and the United States. An international aid worker in Darfur, speaking anonymously to AFP, warned of dire consequences, including increased mortality rates, if aid is not promptly restored.