Several Indians discharged from Russian army after foreign ministry's intervention

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Feb 26, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
File photo of Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Photograph:(Reuters)
The response came in the wake of media reports that claimed Indians in the Russian army are seeking help for discharge amid war in Ukraine.

India's External Affairs Ministry on Monday (Feb 26) said that several Indians have been discharged from the Russian Army after New Delhi's persistent intervention. The response came in the wake of media reports that claimed Indians in the Russian army are seeking help for discharge. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon. 

