Several Indians discharged from Russian army after foreign ministry's intervention

India's External Affairs Ministry on Monday (Feb 26) said that several Indians have been discharged from the Russian Army after New Delhi's persistent intervention. The response came in the wake of media reports that claimed Indians in the Russian army are seeking help for discharge.

MEA on Indians in the Russian Army:

-Each & every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities

-Several Indians have already been discharged as a result pic.twitter.com/r8dXteknDw — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 26, 2024 ×

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.