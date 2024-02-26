Several Indians discharged from Russian army after foreign ministry's intervention
File photo of Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
The response came in the wake of media reports that claimed Indians in the Russian army are seeking help for discharge amid war in Ukraine.
India's External Affairs Ministry on Monday (Feb 26) said that several Indians have been discharged from the Russian Army after New Delhi's persistent intervention. The response came in the wake of media reports that claimed Indians in the Russian army are seeking help for discharge.
MEA on Indians in the Russian Army:— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 26, 2024
-Each & every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities
-Several Indians have already been discharged as a result pic.twitter.com/r8dXteknDw
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.