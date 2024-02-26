'Babies are already dying': Aid worker warns of dire consequences as Sudan blocks cross-border aid to Darfur

In Sudan's conflict-ridden Darfur region, authorities reportedly aligned with the army have blocked cross-border aid, drawing criticism from aid workers and the United States.

An international aid worker in Darfur, speaking anonymously to AFP, warned of dire consequences, including increased mortality rates, if aid is not restored promptly.

Immediate action needed

"Children and babies are already dying from hunger and malnutrition. There will be an immense human impact... and quite possibly large-scale mortality rates," warned the aid worker.

"The highest levels of diplomacy need to unblock this situation immediately because millions of lives hang in the balance," said the aid worker, calling it "a huge region already facing an imminent and immense food security crisis on top of a civil war, ethnic violence and state service collapse".

The US State Department has expressed deep concern over the army's decision to block cross-border humanitarian aid and reports of obstruction of assistance to communities in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement on Friday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States was deeply concerned by the army's "recent decision to prohibit cross border humanitarian assistance from Chad and reports that the SAF is obstructing assistance from reaching communities in areas controlled by the RSF".

He also expressed concern about RSF "looting homes, markets and humanitarian assistance warehouses".

Embattled Darfur

Darfur, bordering Chad, has been heavily affected by the Sudanese Armed Forces' conflict with the paramilitary RSF over the past 10 months.

The RSF, descendants of the Janjaweed militia known for their brutal campaigns in Darfur, have seized control of four out of five Darfur state capitals in their ongoing battle against the army.

The conflict, as per AFP, has made more than 694,000 people flee across the border into Chad, according to the International Organization for Migration. However, many others remain trapped in Darfur, requiring urgent assistance.

As per the report, the United Nations has had to limit its operations in Darfur to cross-border aid from Chad. However, last week, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) reported that "authorities have restricted the Chad cross-border operation."

Sudan dismisses concerns

Dismissing concerns, Sudan's foreign ministry, which reportedly is loyal to the army, dismissed these concerns as "false accusations," by Washington.

Expressing "confusion", the ministry emphasised that the Sudan-Chad border is the main crossing point for weapons and equipment" used in committing "atrocities" against Sudanese.

A January UN experts' report revealed credible evidence that the United Arab Emirates was providing "military support" to the RSF through Chad, a claim denied by the UAE.

In Brussels, the WFP's Eddie Rowe stated that the agency is working with authorities to ensure the continuation of aid from Chad, emphasising its critical importance.

The conflict in Darfur has claimed thousands of lives, with up to 15,000 deaths reported in the city of El Geneina alone, according to UN experts.