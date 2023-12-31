Morning brief: Russia vows 'revenge' for strike on Belgorod, US thwarts Houthi attack in Red Sea, and more

Russia on Sunday said it will seek revenge of what it called a 'terror strike' on its civilians in Belgorod. Russia said that the city of Belgorod was attacked by Ukraine with missiles and rockets in which at least 21 people were killed and dozens were wounded. Meanwhile, mayhem in the Red Sea continues as an American destroyer intercepted two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen on Saturday. The incident unfolded as the destroyer responded to a distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged container ship, which had been targeted in a missile strike while transiting the Red Sea. Also, unrest in Serbia continues as opposition parties allege massive irregularities in December presidential elections.

Click on the headlines to read in detail.

Russia on Saturday (Dec 30) accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist attack" on civilians in Belgorod and claimed that Kyiv used prohibited cluster munitions in an emergency meeting with the UN Security Council, which was being held at Moscow's request.

An American destroyer intercepted two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Yemen on Saturday (Dec 30).

Thousands of people gathered in Serbia's capital city of Belgrade on Saturday (Dec 30), protesting over the results of the parliamentary and municipal elections on Dec 17.

UNRWA’s director Thomas White said that 40 per cent of the population in Gaza is at risk of famine as he shared video of people scrambling for aid. Track LIVE updates from the war on WION's website.

