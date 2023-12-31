Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US destroyer receives distress call, shoots down two anti-ship missiles
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war: On Day 86th of the war, Israeli forces have continued bombarding cities, towns and refugee camps in Gaza which has forced 85 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million people to leave their homes. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who is facing calls for stepping down – has said that he won't resign while hinting at the ‘possibility for movement’ on the hostage deal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the war between Israel and Hamas will last "many months" as he renewed his pledge for eliminating the militant group from Gaza.
"The war will continue for many months until Hamas is eliminated and the hostages are returned. We will guarantee that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. Step by step we are depriving Hamas of their capabilities... We will also eliminate the leaders,” he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking about the progress towards a new hostage deal, said, “Hamas has issued all kinds of ultimatums that we’ve not accepted.” He added that if a viable deal is possible, “it will be carried out.”
“We see a possibility, maybe, for movement,” he said, further emphasising, “I don’t want to raise exaggerated expectations.”
Two anti-ship ballistic missiles, which were fired from Yemen on Saturday (Dec 30), were shot down by a US destroyer as it was responding to a distress call sent by a container ship which was hit in another strike, the military said.
In a social media post, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the missiles were launched from territory controlled by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, describing it as the "23rd illegal attack by the Huthis on international shipping" since November 19.