Russia terms Belgorod attack as 'terrorism', vows revenge for strike on city

Russia on Saturday (Dec 30) accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist attack" on civilians in Belgorod and claimed that Kyiv used prohibited cluster munitions in an emergency meeting with the UN Security Council, which was being held at Moscow's request. Meanwhile, the country's defence ministry vowed revenge for the deadly strike on the Russian city.



Russia said that the city of Belgorod was attacked by Ukraine with missiles and rockets in which at least 21 people were killed and dozens were wounded, which included 17 children, as per the local authorities.



It was "a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime against a civilian city," said Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya. "In order to increase the number of casualties of the terrorist attack they used cluster munitions," he added, further claiming that a sports centre, an ice rink and a university were targeted by Kyiv.

"(It was a) deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target. UN Security Council members have an opportunity to do their duty and assess the damage done to a Russian city, Belgorod," said Nebenzya, as he held up a QR code to link what he claimed was a video of the Ukraine attack's aftermath.

Russia vows revenge

Russia vowed revenge for the strike on Belgorod and added that the so-called cluster bombs were used by Ukraine’s military in the attack.



“This crime will not go unpunished,” said the ministry, in a statement regarding the strike on the city which was located 30 kilometres (19 miles) north of Russia’s border with Ukraine.



As per a New York Times report, which cited Russian authorities, at least 18 people – including two children - were killed in the attack on the Russian city. Meanwhile, more than 100 people suffered injuries.

Ukraine says Russia started war

Quickly retorting to Russia's allegations, Ukrainian allies said that the war was started by Russia. Ukraine's ambassador to the UN Serhii Dvornyk said that "as long as this war, unleashed by the Kremlin dictator, endures the toll of death and suffering will continue to grow."

"As Ukraine is still recovering from yesterday's horrendous strikes, new raids of Russian terror persist. Just hours ago... Russia again terrorized Kharkiv with its S-300 missiles hitting a residential area," he added.



Meanwhile, US representative John Kelly also squarely blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"This is (Putin's) war, it is his choice. Russia could end this war today... We call for the protection of all civilians on all sides of every conflict,” he said.