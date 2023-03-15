Morning brief: Russia refutes US drone crash claim, India's record local defence purchases, and more

The world watched with baited breath with grim prospects of escalation on March 14 after newsrooms worldwide flashed that an American drone crashed over the Black Sea after its collision with a Russian fighter jet. While so far there has not been an escalation per se, the expected geopolitical tumult is dominating the current news cycle as Russia refuted the allegations of crashing the US drone over what Washington said were International Waters. In New Delhi, even as Moscow's 'special and privileged strategic partner', India and Russia are yet to make a final headway to clear outstanding Rouble payments for New Delhi's defence purchases. This has led to record local defence purchases by New Delhi just in the recent weeks.

The Russian defence ministry on Tuesday said that it scrambled fighter jets after detecting a US drone flying over the Black Sea. It, however, refuted Washington's allegations of crashing it into the sea.

India and Russia are yet to make a final headway to clear outstanding Rouble payments for New Delhi's defence purchases from Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the United States-led economic sanctions against Russia. As the current financial year approaches its conclusion in the absence of one such headway, New Delhi has kicked off a local buying spree for its defence needs.

US tech firm Meta on Tuesday announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in the second round of layoffs. The latest retrenchment announcement comes on the back of axing 11,000 employees in November amidst the deep economic downturn the tech industry is facing. At that time, its headcount stood at 86,482 at 2022-end, up 20 per cent from a year ago.

SpaceX successfully launched a Dragon 2 capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was SpaceX's 27th contracted cargo mission for NASA. It sent an autonomously operated robotic Dragon capsule aloft a Falcon 9 rocket on the SpaceX launch vehicle. The launch was streamed live by NASA.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has once again become the butt of ridicule and this one is "off the leash". A video posted by a TikTok user shows the British PM walking his dog without a leash in London's Hyde park. This happened in spite of a notice board specifying, "dogs must be kept on leads." Reportedly, Sunak and his family had to be "reminded" of the rules by the police, following which the dog named 'Nova' was put back on the lead.

Tanzania's panthera wonder, also known as the king of the Serengeti, is no more. The lion, referred to as Bob junior by the locals, was popular online as Snyggve. Bob Junior was reportedly killed by his rivals in the jungle. Bob Junior, named after his father Bob Marley, was thought to be around 10-year-old. He was easy to spot and flaunted a remarkable celebrity status in Tanzania and beyond.

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein will not be retried for alleged attacks on two women, a judge in Los Angeles ruled Tuesday, after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charges.

